Russian FM Lavrov to Pay Working visit to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa July 22/2022/ENA/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a two-day working visit to Ethiopia starting from July 26, 2022, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



During his stay in Ethiopia, he will meet high-level government officials to discuss the longstanding and historical relationship between the two countries.

With Ethiopian officials, the Minister will also review the status of the previously signed agreements between the two countries.

FM Lavrov is expected to visit Egypt, Uganda and Congo, it was learned.

It is to be recalled that the Russian minister visited Ethiopia in March 2018, signing agreements in various sectors to boost bilateral relations.