IGAD Executive Secretary Confers with Ambassadors of Member States

Addis Ababa July 22/2022/ENA/ The Executive Secretary of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, had a fruitful discussion with Ambassadors of member states in Ankara.



The Executive Secretary of IGAD is in Türkiye for an official visit, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Ankara.

As part of his visit, the Executive Secretary had a fruitful discussion with Ambassadors of IGAD Member States.

The discussion focuses on issues of mutual interest; particularly, on ways to strengthen the relation between IGAD and the Republic of Türkiye.

They have also exchanged views on enhancing Türkiye-IGAD cooperation in areas of health, preventive diplomacy, refugees and drought response.

During the visit, Workneh is expected to have a meeting with Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The two parties are expected to have a discussion primarily on issues relating to fight against drought in the horn of Africa, regional developments and furthering cooperation between Türkiye and IGAD.