DPM Meets with Swiss Ambassador to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa July 22/2022 /ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnnen held talks with the Switzerland’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Tamara Mona yesterday.

On the occasion, the deputy premier commended the longstanding and historical relationship between Ethiopia and Switzerland.

He said that the two countries should explore the potential for strengthening their relationship by initiating regular political consultations and various trade and investment engagements.

Demeke also briefed the Swiss Ambassador about the current situation in Ethiopia and the peace building initiatives that the government has been undertaking thus far, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Congratulating Switzerland for being elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2023/24, the deputy premier expressed his hope that the country would, as always, take a balanced and reasonable position on global agenda items.

Ambassador Mona on her part stressed that her country’s first time membership in the council would prioritize some agenda items, such as sustainable peace, climate change, the effectiveness of the UN, and protection of the rights of civilians.

She further expressed her desire that Ethiopia would share its experience with Switzerland as a country that served as a non-permanent member of the Council multiple times.

According to the ambassador, many Swiss companies are interested to invest in Ethiopia and Switzerland is keen on strengthening its relationship with Ethiopia, particularly in trade and investment