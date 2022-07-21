Peace Talks Initiated by Ethiopian Gov’t Encouraging, Says US Chargé d’Affaires Jacobson

July 21, 2022 (ENA) United States Chargé d’Affaires to Ethiopia, Ambassador Tracey Jacobson said the peace efforts initiated by the Ethiopian government are encouraging.

After visiting IDPs at Shimelako Shelter in Dabat City of North Gondar Zone, Ambassador Jacobson also said in her statement that the humanitarian support of the US government has reached more than 2 million IDPs in Amhara, Afar and Tigray regions.

According to her, the national dialogue and the peace talks initiated by the Ethiopian government are encouraging.

To make the national dialogue effective with the active participation of the community, all the necessary support will be provided, the Chargé d’Affaires stated.

Peace is an important issue for the sustainable resettlement of displaced persons, she said, adding that the steps taken by the Ethiopian government to make humanitarian aid accessible to all are encouraging and seen on the positive side.

According to the her, some 660 million USD worth of food and non-food support has been provided so far.

She added that food and non-food humanitarian aid worth more than 180 million USD was available to the people displaced by the war in the Amhara region last year alone.

Ambassador Jacobson further stated that efforts have been made to support those affected by the drought in various parts of the country.

The Chargé d’Affaires discussed with IDP representatives at the shelter on how to permanently resettle IDPs; and she said efforts will be made to facilitate job creation programs for them in the stations.

More than 2,000 people displaced from Tigray region are currently sheltered at Shimelako Shelter Station.