Ethiopia, US Discuss on Boosting Investment in Ethiopia

July 20, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopian Investment Commission Commissioner Lelise Neme and Head of Political and Economic Section of the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia, John Robinson discussed on ways of boosting investments in Ethiopia.

According to Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC), Commissioner Lelise Neme met and discussed with Head of Political and Economic Section of the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia, John Robinson about the bilateral Economic partnerships between EIC and the USG.

The meeting identified strategies to boost US investments in Ethiopia and to follow up on the process of AGOA’s resumption.

It further affirmed the commitment and support of the U.S. Embassy to Ethiopia for increased private sector engagement and the overall improvement of the investment climate.