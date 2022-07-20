US Special Envoy Appreciates Timely, Unfettered Humanitarian Flow

July 20,2022 (ENA) US Special Envoy to Horn of Africa Michael Hammer expressed his appreciation for the tremendous improvements demonstrated by the Ethiopian government in facilitating timely and unfettered humanitarian flow.

Ambassador of Ethiopia in the US, Seleshi Bekele conferred with the United States Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Michael Hammer.

On the occasion, the two sides exchanged ideas on the current developments in Ethiopia such as humanitarian supply to conflict and drought-affected areas in various parts of Ethiopia, the National Dialogue, the AU-led peace-building process.

They have also discussed on AGOA exclusion of Ethiopia as well as the HR6600 and S3199 Bills, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

While mentioning the issue of humanitarian access, Ambassador Seleshi indicated the government’s continued commitment and cooperation with partners in creating unhindered delivery of support in the conflict and drought-affected areas.

He also reiterates that the US government recognizes the positive and encouraging efforts being taken by the government of Ethiopia.

On another note, Ambassador Seleshi briefed the Envoy on the status of the AU-led peace initiatives mentioning the government’s unwavering commitment to install lasting peace and stability in the country.

He also said that despite the all-round efforts by the government to give peace a chance adding that equal commitment is paramount by other parties to bring sustainable peace.

The special envoy on his part expressed the USA’s readiness to support the Ethiopian people and see the peace process successful.

The two officials also discussed the current statuesque of the GERD. In this regard. Ambassador Seleshi briefed Hammer on Ethiopia’s balanced position on the matter and recent AU-sponsored efforts.

The special envoy on his part expressed hope that the three countries to reach a mutually beneficial mechanism.

Given the historical partnership and long diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and the USA, Ethiopia doesn’t deserve punitive measures put forward by AGOA, or the HR6600 and S3199 Bills should be discarded, said Ambassador Seleshi.

Ambassador Hammer reflected that HR6600 and S3199 are Bills from congresses and engagements at that level are essential.

According to the Special envoy, the progress on the five-step measures are useful to reinstate Ethiopia to AGOA benefits

Ambassador Hammer is expected to travel to the Horn of Africa region this week.