Ethiopian Ambassador Encourages Mitsubishi to Invest in Country Aspiring to be Tech Hub in Africa

Addis Ababa July 19/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Ambassador to Japan, Tefera Derbew, encouraged today Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporate Executive Yoshimichi Shishido to consider investing in Ethiopia, which is endeavoring to become a tech hub in Africa.



During the discussion, the officials exchanged ideas on how to secure optimal technologies from the corporation for Ethiopia on energy and electric, industrial automation, information and communication systems and electronic devices, among others.

Appreciating the leadership of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation for their keen interest to transfer state-of-the-art technologies in their industry domain for Ethiopia through various means, the ambassador encouraged Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to consider investing in Ethiopia.

Shishido elaborated on the essential role of technology transfer in catalyzing industrial development for developing countries that are at infant stage of innovation and industrialization.

In this regard, he vowed that Mitsubishi Electric Corporation will support Ethiopia’s efforts for technology and innovation excellence.

According to the Ethiopian Embassy in Tokyo, the two sides also shared ideas about how to activate Mitsubishi Electric Corporation’s engagement with Ethiopian public institutions it had established before the advent of COVID-19.