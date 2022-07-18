Ethiopia Hosts 1st Meeting of COMESA Technical Working Group on Electronic Single Window

July 18, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopia is hosting the 1st meeting of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern of Africa (COMESA) technical working group on Electronic Single Window (ESW), according to Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration.



ESW is a facility that allows parties involved in international trade and transport to lodge standardized information and documents with single entry point to fulfill all import, export and transit related regulatory requirements.

It is also believed that ESW plays vital role to enhance import and export service by cutting time and cost to trade.

COMESA council of ministers had decided that member states to promote the establishment of ESW at the 37th meeting held in November 2017.

The objective was to improve intra-regional trade and investment by having a harmonized and standard data connectivity plat form among government agencies and private stakeholders that are active across the trade supply chain.

Accordingly, Ethiopia was selected to host the first meeting of COMESA technical working group on ESW.

The meeting that kicked off today is expected to discuss and consider the situational assessment study report, the draft legal frameworks and the draft strategy for development and implementation of ESW.

During its four day deliberation, the meeting will also exchange views on the status of COMESA digital FTA instruments and share experience of other international organizations and partners, according to Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration.

State Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Kasahun Gofe opened the meeting officially today.