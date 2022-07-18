Victories in World Athletics Championship Portrays Ethiopia’s Resilient, Unity to the Globe: Haile Gebresilassie

July 18, 2022 (ENA) The world-renowned athlete Haile Gebresilassie has described the victories of Ethiopian athletes at the 18th Edition of World Athletics Championship as a manifestation of a resilient nation and people’s unity in hard times.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the world-renowned athlete said the current winning medals at 18th Edition of World Athletics Championships are a lot for Ethiopia.

Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia clinched gold in the women’s 10,000 meter race, Saturday, at the World Athletics Championships being in Oregon State, USA, it was indicated.

Similarly, Tamirat Tola has won the men’s marathon at the 2022 World Athletics Championships yesterday and another athlete Musenet Geremew also won a silver medal for Ethiopia.

Haile Gebresilassie described this as an exciting moment and it has maintained Ethiopia’s dominance of the event at the international venue.

The renowned athlete reminded that just eight or nine months ago, unprecedented information warfare and war were waged by enemies against Ethiopia to undermine the very existence of the nation.

Haile also believes the country is still really facing many challenges. And this world athletics championship is a sign of a positive gesture that “the rope that tied Ethiopia is still strong.”

“As you know, we are really facing many challenges right now. This world championship is more than running or athletics. It is beyond sport event, especially for Ethiopia. As we know, we are divided by divisive political ideology and we have seen problems.”

He also appreciated the athletes who are participating and won medals at the 18th Edition of World Athletics Championship adding “they are really changing the divisive discourse here at home and beyond.”

“Thanks to these athletes for what they have done over there. They really bring the Ethiopian people together who live just home and abroad. For example, many Ethiopians residing in the state were really celebrating the victory.”

He added the explicit thing that it is not just about winning gold and silver but also it is instrumental for reconsolidating the spirit of unity among the Ethiopian public.

“I myself, what I see from that race is that both 10,000 Meters that Letsenbet Gidey has won gold medal and Tamirat Tola’s marathon victory as well as Mosinet Geremew\’s silver medal for Ethiopia; the action at the end of the race between those athletes who ran for Ethiopia, the things they showed to the rest of the world was so exhilarating.”