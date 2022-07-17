41st Ordinary Session of AU Executive Council Concludes, Passes Decisions

Addis Ababa July 17/2022/ENA/ The 41st Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council approved Ethiopia’s nomination, along with three other African countries, to serve as a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization Council on behalf of Africa.



The Session was held under the theme of the year: “Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development” July 14-15, 2022 in Lusaka, Zambia.

Ethiopian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen participated in the session.

The Executive Council of AU has concluded its meeting by passing various decisions ranging from approving the 2023 budget of the Union, selecting a host country to the African Medicines Agency (AMA) to the implementation of institutional reforms.

Among others, the Executive Council has approved the African Union’s 2023 budget to be 654.8 million USD, of which, 67 percent will be covered by partners.

In the process of approving the budget, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen pointed out that the Continent should aspire to cover, at least, some parts of the budget to key roles in peacekeeping missions.

The Executive Council has also selected Rwanda to host the Headquarters of the African Medicines Agency, which is hoped to enhance capacity of state parties to regulate medical products, improve Africa’s access to quality safe, and efficacious medical products, and support the creation of an enabling environment for pharmaceutical manufacturing on the continent.

The council also approved the founding document of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), which empowers the agency and increases its ability to function independently.

After concluding 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council, the Ethiopian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen has returned back.