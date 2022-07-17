Ministry Prioritizes Qualified Educators to Foster Better Teaching Practices in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa July17/2022/ENA/ Minister of Education, Professor Birhanu Nega said that producing qualified and competent educators has been a top priority of all educational institutions across the country.



Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at Kotebe University of Education today, the minister noted that the role of teachers and education training institutions is pivotal in order to tackle the ongoing difficulties in Ethiopia.

“We all have a responsibility to save our country from the pain that it is facing, but in this regard the role of teachers and educational training institutions is dual,” according to Birhanu.

Therefore, to ensure the quality of education with a view to creating qualified citizens by producing competent teachers is a vital issue, the professor underlined.

Building high-quality teaching professionals is necessary and would significantly bring a positive impact on the generation of the country and its development aspirations, Birhanu stressed.

In this regard, the Ministry of Education will give the necessary support to those educational training institutions in the upcoming Ethiopian academic year, he pledged.

President of Kotebe University of Education, Dr. Birhane-Meskel Tena on his part called on all university graduates to play their role in moving their country to a better development trajectory.

Kotebe University of Education graduated today some 2, 891 students trained in different fields of education, it was indicated.