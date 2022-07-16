AAU Ugandan, Malawian PhD Graduates Stress Need for African Collaboration in Education & Research

July 16, 2022 (ENA) Addis Ababa University (AAU) Ugandan and Malawian PhD graduates underscored the need for Africa to have more collaboration in education and research to solve African problems with African solutions.



John Peter Obubu and Rongers Makwinja graduated today from Addis Ababa University in the field of Water Management, specializing in aquatic ecosystem management.

The graduates pointed out that their stay in Addis Ababa University during the last four years was “fabulous and enjoyable”, and the university helped them to do researches aimed at addressing African problems.

John Peter Obubu told ENA that he appreciates the Government of Ethiopia for giving him the opportunity to study at Addis Ababa University.

“I have enjoyed my stay here. I liked the study because we had very competent professors and lecturers who gave us very good content…. I am really grateful to the Government of Ethiopia, especially Africa’s Center of Excellence for Water Management, which is sponsored by the World Bank.”

Africa needs more researches and needs collaboration more than ever before, Obubu said, adding that African countries must invest in research and education to bring solutions for African problems.

“If we don’t invest in research and education, then we are doomed. So, I really appreciate Ethiopia for taking this step so that we can unite and be able to come with solutions for Africa. We don’t expect solutions outside Africa. We need solutions that will work for us from Africa,” he underlined.

The Malawian Rongers Makwinja said on his part that his stay in the university was fine and he has managed to extract and learn a lot of things that gave him an idea how he can approach African problems together with fellow Africans to find a common solution.

“We have managed to interact and learn a lot of things starting from the cultural perspective and in terms of how we can address African problems. One thing I found is actually the problem we need to address in Africa is just the same. …So, it was a kind of cultural integration which gives us an idea how we can approach African problems together to find a common solution.”

Makwinja expressed his commitment to contribute to the vision of a developed Africa —economically, socially and politically.

“The time I was in Malawi, I used to see things at Malawi or national perspective. But when I came here, I realized that I have to look at things from the African perspective and global perspectives to address the continental and global challenges. So, my plan is at least to complement the already existing efforts of African Union in addressing problems such as poverty, water crisis, diseases and even the political instability we are facing in Africa. I think we can become part of the solution to address these challenges.”

The Addis Ababa University from which the two foreigners graduated was established in 1950 and the then University College of Addis Ababa also offered scholarship to African students.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia gave moral and material support to the decolonization of Africa and to the growth of Pan-African cooperation.