Prez, Patron of ERCS Calls for Trained Volunteers that Provide Support to Victims of Disaster

Addis Ababa July 16/2022 /ENA/ Patron of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society, President Sahle-Work Zewde, said it is necessary to create a modern, trained volunteers to quickly reach out those who are suffering due to man-made and natural disasters.

Speaking at the 19th General Assembly of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society, the president added that developing internal capacity and increasing humanitarian access through developing available resources is crucial.

“It is necessary to strengthen internal capacity and increase humanitarian access by utilizing the resources that we already have at hand.”

The people and the government have been facing great challenges over the last three years,

Sahle-Work stated, adding that we have to therefore face the challenges together.

According to her, the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) has played a leading role in this national endeavor.

During the trying times, the ERCS has played a significant role in saving lives of citizens and helping to mend the hearts of bereaved and heartbroken families, she noted.

Representative of the ERCS, Abera Tola said the General Assembly meeting is held today after two years of delay due to COVID-19.

However, he added that members, volunteers and staff have been busy responding to multiple disasters to alleviate the suffering of people.

During the last four years, the society was able to reach over 27 million beneficiaries that were affected by natural and man-made disasters, Abera stated.

The General Assembly is expected to select a Management Board.