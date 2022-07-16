President Urges Graduates To Use Knowledge, Find Solutions for Problems Facing Ethiopia

Addis Ababa July 162022 /ENA/ President Sahle-Work Zewde urged graduates to use their knowledge and skills and come up with solutions that will help Ethiopia get out of its problems.

Addis Ababa University has graduated the 5, 058 students that it trained in various programs at Friendship Square today.

More than 1,654 of the total graduates are women.

The graduation ceremony was attended by President Sahle-Work Zewde and various senior government officials and the university communities.

At the graduation ceremony, President Sahle-Work congratulated the graduates for successfully completing their education by overcoming the hindrances they faced throughout their studies.

It is important to note that learning is about bringing about a change in behavior, the president said, adding that universities are places where ideas are generated, communicated and accommodated; and they are where freedom takes place.

Furthermore, she stressed that the cooperation of all citizens is needed to get rid of the country’s multifaceted problems.

President of Addis Ababa University, Professor Tassew Woldehanna, on his part said that it is time for the graduates played their role as responsible citizens.

He also urged graduates to make the best use of their knowledge and skills they have acquired throughout their studies and meaningful contributions to the development efforts of the country.