Ethiopia’s Development Agenda Envisions Becoming African Beacon of Prosperity: Minister

Addis Ababa July 16/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia’s current development agenda is rooted in the country’s vision of making Ethiopia an “African Beacon of Prosperity”–through the implementation of the ten-year development plan (TYDP, 2021-2030), Minister of Planning and Development, Fitsum Assefa said.

While presenting Ethiopia’s voluntary national review report to the United Nations High-level Political Forum on sustainable development (HLPF 2022), the second one since the 2017, Fitsum hilighted that Ethiopia’s development aspiration is aligned with the fundamental principles of sustainable development.

The Forum, which started on Wednesday will be held until Monday and more than 40 countries are slated to present voluntary national reviews of their implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ethiopia’s current development agenda is rooted in the country’s vision of making Ethiopia an “African Beacon of Prosperity”, she said , adding that the vision is realized through the implementation of the Ten-year Development Plan (TYDP, 2021-2030).

Fistum went on as saying: ” Ethiopia has achieved significant strides in reducing poverty and hunger, and improving health, education and gender outcomes. Poverty declined from 23.5 percent in 2015/16 to 19 percent in 2019/20, while Ethiopia has also made progress in increasing enrolment rates, reducing stunting and wasting, and improving both maternal and child health.”

Ethiopia has made substantive progress in achieving economic growth and improving key infrastructures, she said, adding that although the COVID-19 pandemic, internal conflict and drought have taken a heavy economic toll by lowering the expected dividend from the country’s comprehensive reform.

The voluntary national reviews aim to facilitate the sharing of experiences, including successes, challenges and lessons learned, with a view to accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The High Level Political Forum is the central United Nations platform for the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the SDGs at the global level.

Minister Fitsum Assefa also met Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations on the margins of the forum and discussed efforts to achieve sustainable peace and development amid various challenges facing Ethiopia.