Security Adviser Calls on Diaspora Organizations to Actively Engage In National Affairs, Dev’t

Addis Ababa July 15/2022/ENA/ Security Adviser to the Prime Minister, Ambassador Redwan Hussein called on Diaspora organizations to enter Ethiopia and actively engage in the affairs of the country.



The adviser made the remark at the launch of the 22nd annual conference of Badr International Ethiopian Muslim Organization in Addis Ababa today.

The conference is expected to discuss on various national issues including ways to realizing peace and development in Ethiopia during its ten day deliberation.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Redwan said the conference would be a good experience to harness the potential that Ethiopia has in the Diaspora.

In addition to enabling the Diaspora to work for their country and make a difference, such conferences can help to tackle Ethiopia’s problems.

He said the realization of the conference will inspire other Diaspora organizations to carry out similar programs in Ethiopia.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano called on the Ethiopian Diaspora organizations across the world to strengthen their ties like Bedir International.

Birtukan who is also chairperson of the “Eid al-Fitr-to -Eid al-Adha,” the Great Ethiopian Home Coming Initiative committee, further noted the 22nd conference will provide an opportunity for the Diaspora to maximize their engagement at home.

She also urged other Diaspora organizations to strengthen their efforts for the benefit of Ethiopia by holding their annual meetings in their country.

Ahmed Worku, President of Badr International Ethiopian Muslims Organization, said his organization will strive for the betterment of Ethiopia that accommodates all interests without any differences of religion.

He also expressed his organization’s determination to work with the government.

Badr Ethiopia is a leading Ethiopian Muslim organization outside of Ethiopia and a non-governmental, not-for-profit, non-political, grassroots umbrella association that is dedicated to advancing the social, civic, network, and spiritual fabric of Ethiopian Muslims in North America and around the world, it was indicated.