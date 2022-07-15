Finland Backs Ethiopia’s Efforts to Solve Conflicts in North Peacefully

Addis Ababa July 15/2022/ENA/ Finland supports the efforts of the Government of Ethiopia in solving the conflict in northern part of the country peacefully, Finnish Foreign Minister’s Special Representative on Peace Mediation in the Horn of Africa said.

The special representative Suldaan Said Ahmed, and Finnish Ambassador to Ethiopia, Outi Holopainen, had talks with House of People’s Representatives Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee Chairman Dima Negewo.

The officials exchanged views on ways of strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Chairman of the standing committee, Dima Negewo, briefed the special representative and the ambassador on the current situation in Ethiopia, noting that the country has been able to carry out successful activities and challenges in the reform process.

The Government of Ethiopia has been working for a peaceful resolution to problems, especially in the northern part of Ethiopia, he stated, calling on Finland to support Ethiopia’s efforts to solve its own problems.

The Finnish special representative, Suldaan Said Ahmed, reaffirmed on his part the support of the Government of Finland to the efforts of the Ethiopian Government to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in the northern part of the country.

In this regard, Finland supports the ongoing National Dialogue aimed at bringing peace to Ethiopia, he said, adding that Ethiopia should maintain its peace in order to maintain its leadership role in the region.

Ahmed also appreciated the delivery of humanitarian aid by land and air to Tigray region.

Establishment of a committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen that seeks peace alternative to the conflict in Tigray and the National Dialogue show the commitment of the government to solving problems peacefully, according to the Finish special representative.

He further stated that he will work to strengthen parliamentary relation between Ethiopia and Finland.