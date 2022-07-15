Ethiopia, Somalia Vow to Strengthen Cooperation for Peaceful Horn of Africa

Addis Ababa July 15/2014/ENA/ Ethiopia and Somalia have agreed to strengthen cooperation for a peaceful Horn of Africa, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonen held discussion with Somalia’s Acting Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Balal Mohammed Osman.

The official met in Lusaka, Zambia, on the margins of the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union Member States, focusing on bilateral issues and issues of peace and security in the Horn of Africa, it was learned.

Demeke expressed delight that Somalia held successful elections and formed its government.

He highlighted that the two countries should step up efforts, particularly in the fight against terrorism, while noting the various areas in which the governments of the two countries should cooperate.

Somalia’s Acting Foreign Minister Balal Mohamed Osman stated that the country’s new administration has given peace the topmost priority and that it would continue to cooperate with Ethiopia in this regard.

The minister pointed out that the partnership of the two countries should be strengthened in the efforts to destroy the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

In order to further solidify relations between the two nations, an agreement has been reached to hold the bilateral joint commission meeting, which was postponed due to the COVID-19.