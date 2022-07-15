Former Ethiopian President to Lead IGAD’s Observer Mission for Upcoming Kenyan Election

Addis Ababa July 15/2022/ENA/ The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) announced that former Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome would lead its election observer mission to Kenya.



In its official press release, IGAD said that it will deploy an election observer mission to the Republic of Kenya to observe the general election scheduled for 09 August 2022.

“IGAD is honored to be invited by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to observe this year’s general elections,” said Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, the Executive Secretary of IGAD.

According to the executive secretary, “The organization is pleased to continue to work with the people of Kenya, electoral institution, political leaders, and other observer missions to advance the democratization process.”

“We are also honoured that Mulatu Teshome will lead the IGAD election observer mission. He is a well respected statesman and a distinguished diplomat”, added Workneh.