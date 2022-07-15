House Standing Committee Appreciates South Korea for Dev’t Support

Addis Ababa July 14/2022/ENA/ Foreign Relations and Peace Standing Committee Chairperson of the House of People’s Representatives appreciated the South Korean government for supporting development endeavors in Ethiopia.

House Foreign Relations and Peace Standing Committee Chairperson, Dima Negewo held discussion about bilateral issues with South Korea’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Kang Seokhee today.

On the occasion, he said Ethiopia and South Korea have been enjoying long-standing relationships in multifaceted spheres.

The chairperson also appreciated the development assistance the Government of Korea has been providing to Ethiopia.

Dima expressed his gratitude to South Korea for supplying humanitarian aid to especially areas affected by conflict and drought. “We really value and appreciate this support,” he said.

According to him, Ethiopia also desires to share the experiences of South Korea in technology transfer and strengthen existing overall relations.

South Korea’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Kang Seokhee said on his part that Ethiopia is the number one development partner of South Korea in Africa.

“Korea has the largest development cooperation projects in Ethiopia this year. We have about 100 billion USD development projects in Ethiopia,” he stated.

“We are very proud to be here in Addis Ababa to support this solid relationship,” the ambassador said, adding that efforts have been intensified to foster trade and investment relations between the countries.

Trade volume of the countries is about 200 million USD, which is very small, he added.

Seokhee stressed that in order to make the bilateral relationship solid it is important to encourage the private sector and investment.

He affirmed his government’s commitment to continue supporting the development activities in Ethiopia and support the government’s efforts to bring peace and stability in the country.

The two sides also shared views on ways of strengthening cooperation between the parliaments of the countries.