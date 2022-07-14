India Ethiopia Relationship on Firm Ground, Says Ambassador Shetkintong

Addis Ababa July 14/2022/ENA/ Ethio–India relation is on firm ground as the countries are about to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relationship, India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Shetkintong said.

Speaking to ENA, Ambassador Shri Robert Shetkintong stated that Ethiopia is one of the first countries in Africa to establish diplomatic relationship shortly after India gained its independence in August 1947.

Since then, the relationship and cooperation between the two countries has developed through the years in many ways, he added.

Currently, we have excellent South-South cooperation, including at international forums, the ambassador said.

Several agreements, including the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, have been signed between Ethiopia and India.

Ambassador Shetkintong pointed out that as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, India has maintained a principled approach of non-interference on internal issues of Ethiopia.

India always says that what is happening in Ethiopia should be solved by the Ethiopian people as Ethiopia is a sovereign country, he said, adding that all political issues should be settled within the parameter of Ethiopian sovereignty.

India took the stand in a firm belief that Ethiopia can and is able to solve its internal problems without foreign intervention, according to the ambassador.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia’s Ambassador to India, Tizita Mulugeta, said that the country is grateful for India’s principled stance at the Security Council both on the issue of its own security and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The two countries also agreed last year to further bolster the already good relationship between them during the visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen to India.

According to him, India and Ethiopia have long-standing economic and commercial relations, which are centuries old and can be traced back over 2000 years of recorded history.

About 120 years ago, some 150 Indian trading families from Gujarat State came to Ethiopia and settled mostly in Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa, the deputy premier said, adding that about 60 families of those made Ethiopia their permanent home.

Currently, some 5,000 to 6,000 Indian families live in Ethiopia.