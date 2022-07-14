TPLF Beating War Drum While Gov’t Pursues Peace: Gov’t Communication Service

Addis Ababa July 14/2022 /ENA/ Although the Government of Ethiopia has opted for peaceful options to solve conflicts in the northern parts of the country, the terrorist group TPLF is making preparations for another devastating war, according to Government Communication Service.

Briefing journalists today, Government Communication Service State Minister Kebede Desisa said the government is committed to solving conflicts, particularly the conflict in the northern part of the country, peacefully.

However, the terrorist TPLF has been making preparations for another devastating war, preferring war to peaceful options.

He pointed out that the terrorist group has been beating war drum by recruiting civilians to make them cannon fodder.

According to the state minister, the Government of Ethiopia has established a committee to solve the conflict peacefully and it has started work to facilitate peace talks.

Moreover, the government recently signed an agreement with the United Nations Office for Project Services to implement rehabilitation projects in Tigray region, he pointed out.

Some 300 million USD project agreement was signed with World Bank to rehabilitate the conflict affected regions of Amhara, Tigray, Afar and part of Oromia.

Kebede also revealed that the government is taking strong action against terrorist Shene and other illegal forces in the country to ensure law and order in the country.

The terrorist Shene group has massacred and displaced scores of innocent civilians in Oromia region over the last three to four years — the killings of innocent civilians in Tole Kebele of West Wolega Zone is among the recent cases.

Following the atrocities committed by the terrorist Shene, regional and federal security forces have been taking strong action and providing humanitarian assistance to the survivors, he noted.

The government will continue to crack down on terrorist groups and illegal forces across the country, Kebede underscored.

The state minister further called upon the people to continue their collaboration and stand alongside with the law enforcement operation of security forces to ensure law and order in the country.