Ethiopia Urges International Community to Exert Pressure on TPLF to Come to Peace

Addis Ababa July 14/2022/ENA/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the international community to exert the necessary pressure on the terrorist TPLF to come to peace and refrain from its continued belligerent acts.

In his biweekly press briefing today, spokesperson of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Meles Alem said the federal government is doing its utmost to bring peace in the northern part of Ethiopia.

He said the government has commenced working to resolve the problem in the northern part of the country peacefully noting that a peace alternative committee has already been formed.

Ambassador Meles recalled the government’s efforts carried out so far to bring peace including the declaration of humanitarian truce, the release of higher political prisoners, the establishment of National Dialogue Commission, among others.

The spokesperson has also discussed the peace efforts of the government stating that it has been receiving recognition from various international bodies, including the UN, IGAD and the World Bank.

However, so far, no tangible action has been taken by the TPLF side regarding the peace talks, Ambassador Meles underlined.

Instead of responding to the peace talks, the group is still engaged in conducting preparations for another round of war, he indicated.

“The main task on the side of TPLF’s senior officials is to carry out acts of violence and war. This region cannot accommodate another round of war. The international community must put the necessary pressure on this group to come to peace and give chance for peace,” he said.

It is to be recalled that the terrorist TPLF’s militant leader, Tadesse Werede, stated recently that the group is making preparations to wage a third-round devastating war.

The spokesperson has also announced a plan to repatriate more than 12,000 Ethiopians living in dire situation in various African and the Middle East countries in collaboration with IOM.

The Ethiopians will be repatriated from Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Djibouti, Sudan, Yemen and Oman as of today.

Repatriating Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia has been more successful than previously planned.

The government has been working to repatriate 102,000 people from prisons and detention centers in Saudi Arabia since March and over the past four months, some 50 percent of the migrants have been repatriated through 126 flights from Riyadh and Jeddah three times a week.