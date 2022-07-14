DPM Demeke Arrives in Lusaka to Partake in 41st Ordinary Session of AU Executive Council

July 14, 2022 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen has arrived in Lusaka, Zambia to participate in the 41st Ordinary session of the African Union Executive Council.

The African Union’s Executive Council will meet in its 41st Ordinary session from the 14th to the 15th July in Lusaka, Zambia.

Among others, the meeting will consider reports on the conference of state parties of the African Medicines Agency (AMA) on the hosting of the AMA headquarters.

It will also consider reports on the implementation of the transition plan including quota system, audit skills and emergency recruitment plan as well as the mid-term implementation report of the African Union theme of the year for 2022 on nutrition.

The ministers will also hold a High-Level Reflection and Policy Orientation on evaluation of the First Ten Year Implementation Plan and elaboration of the Second Ten Year Implementation Plan of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 development framework.