Inter-Ministerial Task Force Deliberates on Updates of Probing Human Rights Violations

Addis Ababa July 13/2022/ENA/ The Inter-Ministerial Task Force discussed today updates on the activities it has undertaken to investigating human rights violations by TPLF forces during its occupation of Amhara and Afar regions and accountability against culprits.



The task force was established to investigate the human rights violations committed in the Amhara, Afar, and Tigray regions and ensure accountability.

Briefing journalists, Inter-Ministerial Task Force Secretariat Head Tadesse Kassa said teams are investigating the human rights violations committed in Amhara and Afar regions on phased approach.

The human rights violations committed by TPLF forces are huge in both regions, he noted, adding that persecution of criminals will be conducted after completion of the investigations.

According to the head, psycho-social experts were deployed to the woredas of the two regions where high prevalence of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) was reported as an immediate intervention.

He also pointed out that efforts were made to provide economic rehabilitation for SGBV victims.

Moreover, the head said that the team has been deployed in Amhara and Afar regions to tally and document all cases of property damages as part of redressing the scale of the damages.