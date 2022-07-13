More Than 50,000 Ethiopians Repatriated from Saudi Arabia in Three Months

Addis Ababa July 13/2022/ENA/ Some 50,337 Ethiopians living under difficult conditions in Saudi Arabia have been repatriated over the last three and half months, according to Ministry of Women and Social Affairs.



The repatriation has been under way since the end of March 2022, it was learned.

Based on the plan of the Ethiopian Government to repatriate 102,000 citizens from Saudi Arabia in the first round of seven to eleven months, some 50,337 Ethiopians were repatriated over the last three and half months.

Out of the 50,337 returnees, 37485 are men, 9225 women and the remaining 3628 adolescents and children under the age of 18.

All the necessary support have been extended to reunite the repatriates with their families in collaboration with regional governments, it was learned.