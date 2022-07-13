Peace Alternative Committee Formed to Deal with Northern Conflict Commencing Activities

Addis Ababa June 13/2022 /ENA/The peace alternative committee, formed to resolve the problem in the northern part of Ethiopia through peaceful talks announced it has started work.

As the government of Ethiopia has recently pledged to give a chance for peaceful talks to end the conflict in the northern part of the country, the peace committee has been formed under the leadership of Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In his early morning post on twitter, member of the peace committee, Ambassador Redwan Hussien said that the Peace Committee has held its first meeting.

Redwan added the committee delivered discussion and its approach, practice and ethics to the upcoming African Union-led talks.

Accordingly, the sub-committees have been formed and responsibilities have been divided.

Responding to the question raised by the House of Peoples’ Representatives last week about the decision by the ruling party to hold peace talk with the terrorist TPLF, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the Ethiopian people and government always give priority to peace, recalling the move was manifested even before the terrorist group attacked the Northern Command.

“Therefore holding peace talk is consistent with our policy and the interest of the people. But it would strictly adhere to the national interest of the country, “ the premier stressed.