Gov’t, UNOPS Sign Agreement for Recovery Project in Tigray Region

July12, 2022 (ENA) The Government of Ethiopia signed today a third-party implementation agreement with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the implementation of the World Bank-Financed Recovery Project in Tigray region.

The project is part of the government’s national recovery program financed by the World Bank with the name Response-Recovery-Resilience for Conflict-Affected Communities in Ethiopia project, according to a statement of Ministry of Finance.

Rebuilding and improving access to basic services and climate-resilient community infrastructure as well as improving access to multi-sectoral response services for Gender-Based Violence (GBV) survivors in selected conflict-affected communities in Ethiopia are objectives of the project.

Based on the agreement with UNOPS, the agency will implement activities identified under the first objective of the Project in the Tigray region and the second objective of supporting gender based violence (GBV) survivors will be implemented by another third-party implementer on which negotiations between the agency and the government are taking place.

UNOPS will implement the activities of providing rapid response services to communities in Tigray consulting the community, reconstructing basic service providing infrastructures affected by the conflict in consultation with the communities, and supporting community-level social institutions

UNOPS will implement the project in Tigray region until situations in the region improved to enable the government to implement the project with its own structure in which case, UNOPS will hand over activities to the government, it was learned.

The agreement was signed by Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and Werknesh Mekonen representative of the UNOPS.