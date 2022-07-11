DPM & FM Demeke Discuses with Burkina Faso Foreign Minister

July 11, 2022 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonnen discussed today with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad of the Interim Government, Olivia Rouamba.



Demeke receiving his Burkinabé counterpart at his office reiterated that the longstanding relationship between the two countries dates back to colonial times, which should be revamped with further engagements.

He appreciated the consistent and balanced position of Burkina Faso regarding critical issues about Ethiopia at multilateral fora.

The two countries have a lot of untapped potential in capacity building, which should be explored to pave the way for enhanced relationships, Demeke added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad of the Interim Government, Olivia Rouamba said that Ethiopia remains at the heart of the foreign policy of Burkina Faso.

Ethiopia’s importance goes beyond its geographical size whose instability also affects the stability of Africa, she said.