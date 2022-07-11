Italy to Stage Exhibition to Enhance Exchange of Agricultural Technologies to Africa, Beyond

July 11 ,2022 (ENA) The Italian Embassy in Addis Ababa announced that an exhibition aimed at enhancing exchange of agricultural technologies to countries in Africa and beyond will be held at Fiera Bologna from November 9 to 13, 2022.



EIMA International 2022, is one of the leading trade fairs for machinery for agriculture and gardening.

In a press conference today, First Secretary of Italian Embassy Andrea Pascali said that Ethiopian delegation visiting the trade fair will have the chance to further explore business opportunities.

We believe Ethiopia carries huge potential, he said, adding “we want Ethiopia to take maximum benefit from this exhibition.”

Pascali further pointed out that this and other initiatives need to enhance the cooperation between Ethiopia and Italy on the framework of long-standing bilateral relations.

Ethiopia and Italy fully share the same goal of increasing productivity and social wellbeing through an approach centered to environmental and natural resources availability, which has to be preserved for the benefit of future generations, he elaborated.

Director of Italian Trade Office in Addis Ababa, Ricardo Zucconi “our mission with regard to the EIMA International Agricultural, Gardening Machinery Exhibition 2022 is to foster the links between Italian and Ethiopian companies.”

According to him, more than 400 Ethiopian companies have so far participated in the international trade fairs organized in Italy in agribusiness, machineries, and automotive, mining and other sectors.

Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturer Federation Deputy General Manager, Fabio Ricci said EIMA International Agricultural, Gardening Machinery Exhibition is the worlds’ second largest trade fairs for machinery for agriculture and gardening.

He pointed out that thematic showcases of the exhibition include components, renewable energy of agricultural and forestry origin, irrigation machinery and systems, mechanical and equipment technologies for gardening, and technologies to make farm and field work increasingly scientific and safe.

EIMA International is an exhibition aimed at professionals in agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and landscaping, specialists in agro-mechanics and industry business people.