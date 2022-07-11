Ethiopia Calls Creditors to Step up Efforts to Finalize G20 Framework for Debt Treatment

July 11, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopia called on creditors to step up their efforts to finalize the G20 common framework for debt treatment by establishing a clear timeline.



The Paris Forum organized its 9th annual conference to promoting sustainable financial practices to address debt vulnerabilities, according to Ministry of Finance.

At the conference, Ethiopian State Minister of Finance Dr. Eyob Tekalgn highlighted Ethiopia’s successful experience in developing a homegrown reform to implement sustainable financial practices and debt management.

The state minister has also called on the creditors to step up their efforts to finalize the G20 common framework for debt treatment by establishing a clear timeline.

Ethiopia has also requested a debt treatment under the Common Framework in line with the government’s strategy to reduce debt service obligations in the short term and achieve a stable macro-economic climate with moderate debt vulnerability.