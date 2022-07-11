Ministry Stresses Need to Expand Boarding Schools In Ethiopia to Boost Education Quality

July 11, 2022 (ENA) Ministry of education called on all regional states in Ethiopia to expand special boarding schools with a view to achieving the overall goal of education quality set at the national level.



Secondary Special boarding school built with an outlay of over 275 million birr inaugurated in Ambo town of Oromia Regional State on Sunday in the presence of higher federal and regional government officials.

It was indicated during the occasion that currently seven special boarding schools have become operational in Oromia, out of the nine under construction with a cost of close to 2 billion Birr.

The schools began instruction in 2014 Ethiopian academic year by enrolling over 1,500 students with highest grade in their previous schools.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, State Minister of Education, Samuel Kifle said expansion of Special Boarding School in Oromia State will provide an opportunity to achieve the overall goal of quality education in the short term.

He thanked the region for its efforts and determination to provide quality education to children in order to help the nation building efforts.

“The expansion of boarding schools is underway in line with the Ministry of Education’s plan to build special boarding schools in all parts of the country. Such projects cannot be done by one region and the Ministry of Education alone. It needs the concerted efforts of all actors. The Ministry of Education strongly urges all regions of the country to have such schools,” he said.

He added that only a well educated generation can live together in peace and love, stressing the need to work for the future generations.

He explained that “If we want our country to be successful tomorrow, we must work hard to provide a better education for our generation,”

President of Oromia Regional State, Shimelis Abdisa on his part said the region has started work to produce a generation who is scientifically and technologically advanced and innovative that is capable of resolving the problems of the country and beyond.

He said in less than a year, the region has completed the construction of 100 secondary schools and 7 Ifa Boru Special Boarding Schools.

If the existing initiatives are strengthened and attention is paid to the sector, the special boarding school will not only be a place where the best students are selected and taught, but also a place where they compete which is vital to enhance education quality, Shimelis stressed.

“We must work harder and change the lives of our people through education.”