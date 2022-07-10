Special Boarding School Built with Cost of 275 Mil Birr Inaugurated in Ambo Town

Addis Ababa July 10/2022/ENA/ Secondary Special boarding school built with an outlay of over 275 million birr inaugurated in Ambo town of Oromia Region today.



Ambo Ifa Boru Secondary Special Boarding school was inaugurated by Oromia Regional State President, Shimelis Abdissa and other higher government officials.

The region has currently completed the construction of seven special boarding schools across Oromia, out of the nine under construction with a cost of close to 2 billion Birr.

The schools began instruction in 2014 Ethiopian academic year by enrolling over 1,500 students with highest grade in their previous schools.

The schools also provide instructions in French, Arabic and Chinese in addition to English.

The regional government has also built 100 secondary schools during the just ended Ethiopian fiscal with 4 billion birr budget.

Each of the schools have a capacity to enroll 2,000 students, it was learned.