Former Prez, Former PM Urge Ethiopians to Seize on Peace Initiative to Bring Peace

July 09, 2022 (ENA) Former president Mulatu Teshome and former PM Hailemariam Desalegn called on all Ethiopians to ensure lasting peace and stability in the country by seizing upon the peace option initiated by the government.

It is to be recalled that the government has decided to find a peaceful solution to the problem in the northern part of the country by setting up a seven member team to carry out this task.

The peace process should be carried out within the bounds of three principles: respect for the constitutional order, maintaining the national interest and the role of the African Union as facilitator of the process.

Talked to ENA, former Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome and former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn recalled that Ethiopia is beyond itself—it has been playing a pivotal role in advocating peace and stability in the region.

The country is known for promoting peace in Africa and its neighbors, Mulatu said, adding in this regard, it is important that the country resort to peace talks and resolve the current challenges facing the country.

Applauding the government’s decision to make peace, Mulatu said, “There is no need for anyone other than Ethiopians to talk about the relevance of peace and stability in Ethiopia.”

“Ethiopia is a country that advocates peace not only for itself but also for neighboring countries. It has been a guardian of peace and security for the region and the entire world; Ethiopia has been calling for restoring peace and stability, we do not need anyone to tell us about this. Ethiopian needs peace,” he stressed.

Former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on his part said the government’s decision for peace talk is second to none for Ethiopia.

War has cost Ethiopia dearly, he said, adding no one who involves in a war benefits from it.

Hailemariam stressed that war and conflict in Ethiopia should be halted and problems should be resolved peacefully.

He added that by ensuring peace and stability in the country, it is important to relieve the society from fear and apprehension as well as the country from further damages.

“The peace option is an initiative that has no alternative. No one ever likes war. Probably everyone says he was forced to go to war because he knew it was wrong to preach war. But this needs to be avoided; it should not be repeated. The government is right to declare peace option. There is no alternative for peace talks. ” he elaborated.

Moreover, the former leaders stated the countries of the region, Africa and the world know that Ethiopia plays an important role in peace and security issues; and they are expecting a lot from us.

By exhausting all its potentials, the former leaders stressed the fact that the country should resolve its internal problems through dialogue and ensure peace is not left for tomorrow.

Furthermore, the former leaders underlined that Ethiopia, apart from itself, should continue to play its role for peace, security in the region, Africa and the world.

It is important to end conflicts not only in the northern part of the country but also in other parts of the Ethiopia. Hence, it is necessary to put down guns and resolve challenges through dialogue and discussion, they underscored.

According to the former leaders, a lot is expected from all Ethiopians in ensuring lasting peace and stability in the country.