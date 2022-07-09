Ethiopia’s Ambassador Presents Credentials to Emperor Naruhito of Japan

July 09, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to Japan, Tefera Derbew has presented his credentials to the Emperor of Japan, His Majesty Naruhito.

As Per the protocol of the Imperial Household of Japan, the Ambassador was warmly welcomed by the guard of honor and Minister for Digitalization of Japan, Dr. Makishima Karen.

Ambassador Tefera Derbew has convoyed the good wishes of President Sahle-Work Zewde to His Majesty the Emperor.

He also expressed his mission to further strengthening the bilateral relationships between the two countries during his tenure.

Reminding the childhood memory of Abebe Bikila’s victory at Tokyo Olympic in 1964, His Majesty Naruhito wished health and wellbeing to President Sahle-Work Zewde, the people of Ethiopia and the ambassador.

According to the information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the emperor reaffirmed support to the ambassador’s endeavors during his tenure in Japan.