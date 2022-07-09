Ethiopia Launches Forensic DNA Testing

July 09, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopia has launched forensic DNA testing domestically which is very modern and state-of-the-art technology.

The forensic DNA laboratory has started operating at the Ethiopian Police Hospital today.

Speaking at the occasion, Ethiopian Federal Police Commissioner, General Demelash Gebre-Michael said the DNA forensic testing laboratory will play a significant role in bringing about significant changes in the justice system.

The technology would further enhance police investigative capacity as well as reduce the cost of DNA testing, which has thus far been conducted abroad.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia started a national forensic pathology center that would allow it provide DNA testing services locally in August 2018.

The national forensic pathology center established by the Millennium Medical College of the St. Paul Hospital in Addis Ababa became the first center to provide DNA testing service.