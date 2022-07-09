Ethiopian Muslims Celebrating Eid al-Adha

July 09, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopian Muslim communities across the country are celebrating the 1443rd Eid al-Adha.

In a joint statement they gave to the Ethiopian News Agency yesterday, Mufti Haji Omar Idris and Haji Ibrahim Tufa have extended their best wishes for the faithful who celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated with love, unity and brotherhood, they said, adding that the Muslim community should preserve their Ethiopian unity and brotherhood.

Eid al-Adha is the second and biggest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

The act of sacrifice is carried out following the Eid Prayers, which are performed in congregation at the nearest Mosque on the morning of Eid and consists of slaughtering an animal as a sacrifice to mark this occasion in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice for Allah.