Ethiopia Expresses Heartfelt Condolences on Death of Former Japanese PM Abe

Addis Ababa July 8 2022/ENA/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its heartfelt condolences on the death of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has learned with dismay about the tragic death of Japan’s former Prime Minister and a good friend of Ethiopia, Shinzo Abe,” the ministry added in a statement issued today.

The ministry strongly condemned the cowardly attack that claimed the life of Abe, who played an instrumental role in deepening the historical ties between the two countries and took the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) to a new height.

“Ethiopia expresses its heartfelt condolences to the friendly people of Japan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, and the bereaved family of the deceased over their tragic loss,” the statement added.

Shinzo Abe died after being shot in the city of Nara while campaigning for a parliamentary election.