Abiy Extends Best Wishes To Muslims On Eid al-Adha

Addis Ababa July 8 2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended best wishes to all Muslims on Eid al-Adha which will be celebrated tomorrow.



In his message, the premier said Ethiopians are celebrating this year’s Eid al-Adha in the midst of opportunities that test our strength.

“On the one hand, we are under attack by enemies who try to disrupt our peace and infiltrate us; and on the verge of moving the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) to the third filling and main stage looking at the hopes on the other.”

The government is, therefore, watching closely the threat posed by enemies, he added.

Abiy urged not only Muslims but all Ethiopians to take the country out of the challenges it is facing and lead it to the desired success.

“We must prove our true Ethiopianness by doing the best we can in sincerity, doing what is right for Ethiopia in all areas we are engaged in, striving for peace and prosperity, and leaving a lasting legacy,” the PM stressed.