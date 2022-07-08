Ethiopia Sharing Exemplary Experience in Ensuring Nutrition, Food Security

Addis Ababa July 8/2022/ENA/ The Government of Ethiopia and the African Union Commission (AUC) launched today the 2022 African Union Year of Nutrition and Food Security aimed at showcasing the Seqota Declaration and sharing Ethiopia’s exemplary experience in ensuring nutrition and food security.

It is also expected to share Ethiopia’s commitment to Food and Nutrition Strategy and Food System Transformation and other related experiences.

On the occasion, Health Minister Dr Lia Tadesse said the Government of Ethiopia is implementing the second phase of the Seqota Declaration with an ambitious plan to end stunting of children under two years by 2030.

The innovation phase was implemented between 2015 and 2020 with learning in 40 Woredas; while the second phase between 2021 and 2025 is an expansion to reach 240 high stunting burden Woredas, and the third phase will end by 2030 at national scale of reaching 700 Woredas.

Out of the six innovations tested, five have proved effective so far and are ready to be used for the expansion phase to be scaled up.

The Seqota Declaration builds on and contributes to the National Nutrition Program and the Food and Nutrition Strategy. It has been implemented in three-phased multi-sectoral approach to end stunting.

Health Minister Dr Lia Tadesse said, “As a nation we experience huge nutrition and food security problems, especially stunting; and the government has shown strong commitment to end stunting of under two years children in Ethiopia through the Seqota Declaration.”

The minister called on African countries to follow suit and development partners to support the cause.

The launching of the 2022 African Union Year of Nutrition and Food Security is aimed at sharing Ethiopia’s experience of commitment to Food and Nutrition Strategy and Food System Transformation, and show case the Seqota Declaration innovation phase learning to catalyze expansion phase implementation between government and development partners.

AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian and Social Development, Minata Samate said more commitment of countries and support of partners are needed to ensure food security and eliminate malnutrition and stunting.

Stating that the progress made in Africa in terms of nutrition and food security has been affected by conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic, she called on development partners to support the efforts.

The Seqota Declaration is very important because we need to end stunting of children under 2 years. Ethiopia is a good example in this regard and we will share our experience to member states, the commissioner told ENA.

The joint event was launched under the theme “Utilize the 2022 African Union Year of Nutrition to showcase the Seqota Declaration and galvanize continental efforts in expanding successful government efforts towards ending stunting in Africa.”

In 2022 the AU Heads of States Summit declared 2022 Year of Nutrition and Food Security.