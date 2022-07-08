Muslim Community Urged to Support Needy during Eid al-Adha

Addis Ababa July 8/2022 /ENA/ Muslim Fathers Mufti Haji Omar Idris and Haji Ibrahim Tufa have called on Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Adha by supporting the needy.

In a joint statement they gave to the Ethiopian News Agency, Mufti Haji Omar Idris and Haji Ibrahim Tufa have extended their best wishes for the faithful who celebrate Eid al-Adha tomorrow.

The religious leaders also called on all Muslims to celebrate the holiday peacefully.

Mufti Haji Omar Idris and Haji Ibrahim stressed that peace is the foundation of everything and everyone should safeguard it.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated with love, unity and brotherhood, they said, adding that the Muslim community should preserve their Ethiopian unity and brotherhood.

A country, family and development can only exist if there is peace, the religious fathers stated, and underscored the need for cooperation and brotherhood among humanity by paying big price for peace.

Mufti Haji Omar Idris and Haji Ibrahim pointed out that Eid al-Adha should be celebrated by feeding the hungry, clothing and supporting the needy.