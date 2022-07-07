Ethiopia, Chile Hold First Political Consultation in Addis Ababa

July 07, 2022 (ENA) The first Ethio-Chile political consultation was held in Addis Ababa today, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking at the occasion, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tesfaye Yilma said the Political Consultation would help to strengthen bilateral relations.

Ethiopia and Chile should also cooperate in multilateral institutions, including on Human Rights issues in the UN, and continue affirming solidarity through South-South cooperation.

Secretary-General for Foreign Policy of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Ambassador Alex Wetzig underlined the importance of the meeting in strengthening relationships between Chile and Ethiopia, one of the influential countries in Africa as the seat of the African Union.

In their discussion on cooperation on investment, the two sides noted that Chilean investors need to explore untapped investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

On this occasion, the Ethiopian Foreign Relations Services Training Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding with its Chilean counterpart, ‘Andrés Bello’ to cooperate on capacity-building activities.