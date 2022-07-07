Japan to Extend 6.5 Mil USD Grant Aid To Drought Affected People in Somali Region

Addis Ababa July 7/2022/ENA/ The Government of Japan decided to extend an emergency grant aid worth USD 6.5 million USD for people affected by the drought in the Somali Region.



The grant aid will be provided as emergency food assistance through a partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP).

It is expected to provide 7,600 MT of food to 446,000 people in the Somali Region who have been impacted by the drought.

This will allow the beneficiaries to meet their basic food needs for a period of six months from July to December 2022, according to a statement issued by Japanese Embassy in Addis Ababa.

This comes after Prime Minister Kishida announced 200 million USD in food security assistance at the G7 Summit last month as a response to the deterioration of global food security, which has been exacerbated by the situation in Ukraine.

Japan will continue working closely with the international community towards ensuring food security in Ethiopia.