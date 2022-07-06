Most Conflicts in Ethiopia Fueled by Forces that Wish to Hamper Water Dev’t in Ethiopia: Minister

July 06, 2022 (ENA) Water and Energy Minister, Habtamu Itefa said that most of the conflicts in Ethiopia have been fueled by those who do not want Ethiopia to utilize its water resources.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the minster stated that “most of the conflicts in our country have been fueled directly or indirectly by those who do not want us to utilize our water resources.”

According to him, the downstream countries (Egypt and Sudan) are not enemies of Ethiopia.

“We are in fact brothers and sisters. But those people who may not represent all citizens of the downstream countries believe that Ethiopia will influence them if it develops its water resources, which is not true.”

The minister said the trends in June during the last four years have particularly been difficult for Ethiopia as conflicts are fueled by dark forces.

June/July is the first month of the rainy season in Ethiopia when the country starts filling dams, including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Ethiopia has been experiencing the worst trends of conflict fueled by foreign forces and domestic anti-peace forces in this month.

It is believed that all disruptions have been orchestrated to disrupt the filling of the dam.

“For us, June to September is the time we always plan to fill our dam. We fill all dams in Ethiopia every rainy season. So some people think that we are going to retain their share. They mistakenly think that starting from June all development works in Ethiopia will harm them. This is not the fact.”

Habtamu stressed that Ethiopia always uses the Nile water resource for common benefits and to promote cooperation.

He urged the downstream countries to understand the genuine demand of Ethiopia.

“When we are using our water, we always think about our brothers the Sudanese and Egyptians. We need the common prosperity and wellbeing of our people. That is what we are always amplifying. Let us discuss, work together, and negotiate.”

When asked about the third-round filling of the Grand Renaissance Dam this rainy season, the minister responded that Ethiopia will continue filling dams, including the third-round of GERD to ensure the wellbeing of the people.

“The aim of our water development is to ensure the wellbeing of our people, not to harm neighbors. Therfore, we will continue filling our dams, including the GERD, by taking into consideration the benefits of our Sudanese, Egyptians and other brothers as well.”

The minister added that Ethiopia is enormously investing in a climate resilient economy under the campaign of Green Legacy initiative to maximize the water source.

The downstream countries should therfore understand Ethiopia’s ongoing effort to contribute a big share to water development and support the country’s initiative.