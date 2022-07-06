FA State Minister, IOM Horn of Africa Director Discuss Cooperation on Migration Management

July 06, 2022 (ENA) Foreign Affairs State Minister Birtukan Ayano and International Organization for Migration (IOM) Regional Director for East and Horn of Africa, Mohammed Abdiker, discussed about cooperation on migration management issues today.



During the discussion, the state minister commended IOM for working closely with Ethiopia and providing consistent support to the country’s migration management efforts, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She said the Government of Ethiopia gives priority to repatriating citizens in dire situations abroad and minimizing the vicious cycles of irregular migration.

Birtukan further stated Ethiopia’s keen interest to continue working closely with the IOM and other relevant partners.

She also emphasized Ethiopia’s need for enhanced support from the IOM to find a lasting solution to the migration-related challenges of the country and assist in the creation of better livelihoods for returnees.

The two sides exchanged information on organizing inter-state dialogue over migration issues and current repatriation efforts and vowed to further strengthen cooperation.