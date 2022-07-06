Impack Corporation Envisaging to Increase Rose Flower Imports from Ethiopia by Five-Fold

July 06. 2022 (ENA) Impack Corporation is envisaging to increasing the volume of its rose flower imports from Ethiopia by five-fold, from its current annual imports of two million stems of rose flowers, According to Ethiopian Embassy in Tokyo.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Japan, Tefera Derbew has paid field visit to Impack corporation’s rose flowers priming workshop located in Iruma City, Saitama Prefecture.

Tomokazu Morishige and Hekiro Morishige, Chairman and President of Impack Corporation, respectively briefed on Impack’s rose flower imports from Ethiopia.

The ambassador also visited the workshop to observe the process of storing new arriving fresh rose flowers, hydrating and preserving them under conducive temperature and priming them with floral machinery for distribution in packaged and bouquet modes.

The Chairman told the Ambassador that Impack Corporation is envisaging to increasing the volume of its rose flower imports from Ethiopia by five-fold from its current annual import of two million stems of rose flowers.

To this end, they sought the embassy’s assistance in promoting rose flowers to Japanese consumers.

Having encouraged them to expanding the volume of rose flower imports, Ambassador Tefera assured the Chairman and the President that embassy will continue supporting the promotion of rose flowers to Japanese consumers and to the Corporation’s potential customers, outside of Japan.

Impack Corporation uses a device called ‘TT-Meter’ (Time Temperature Meter) that meters the freshness of rose flowers beginning from the flower farm up to their arrival at the Corporation’s workshop. Ambassador Tefera requested the Chairman to familiarize the technology with Ethiopian flower growers and processors.

The Chairman responded that Impack is considering to showcase the technology in Ethiopia in the near future.