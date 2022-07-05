President SahleWork Is In Algiers to Partake 60th Independence Day of Algeria

Addis Ababa July 5/2022/ENA/ President SahleWork Zewde has arrived in Algiers on Monday for a two day official visit to Algeria.



The president will also partake in the celebration of the 60 years of Independence Day of Algeria.

During her stay in Algiers, Sahlework will discuss with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on ways to further strengthen the long-standing ties between Ethiopia and Algeria.

Algeria had been a French colony since 1830 and was able to regain its independence on July 5, 1962, after years of armed struggle and great sacrifices.

The country celebrates its independence day every year on the 5th of July.

The war for independence lasted eight years, and it was one of the longest and most devastating periods in Algerian history, ending in 1962.

The nation marks its 60th of independence day on Tuesday with various events including a huge military parade in the presence of several foreign dignitaries.