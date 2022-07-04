PM Abiy Says National Dialogue Will Create Great Opportunities to Build Better Ethiopia

July 04, 2022 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the national dialogue will create a great opportunity to build a better Ethiopia, with the participation of its citizens, and pass it on to the next generation.



The Prime Minister today conferred with leadership and members of the National Dialogue Commission.

During the occasion, National Dialogue Commission Chairman, Professor Mesfin Araya presented the activities carried out by the commission over the past four months.

Professor Mesfin said the commission has undertaken various tasks in its preparatory phases.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Abiy underscored that the national dialogue provides a great deal of opportunity to build a better Ethiopia with the participation of citizens and pass it on to the future generations.

The Premier said his government will provide the necessary support to help the commission successfully accomplish its mission.

It is a great honor and opportunity to play our part in the ongoing efforts of building a better Ethiopia, by ensuring peace and unity of the country.

“Your task will establish a national system that will benefit your grandchildren,” he said adding that the “fruits of your work will benefit the future generations too.”

He said the government is ready to discuss on agenda items and moderators of the dialogue, which will be presented by the National Dialogue Commission.

National Dialogue Commission Chairman, Professor Mesfin Araya said that the commission has completed its preparatory works and is entering the main preparation phase.