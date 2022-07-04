Ministry of Transport, Ethio Telecom & Petroleum Supply Enterprise Sign MoU

July 04,2022 (ENA) Ministry of Transport, Ethio Telecom, and Ethiopia Petroleum Supply Enterprise have signed a memorandum of understanding on the National Fuel Subsidy System today.



It is to be recalled that the government of Ethiopia has been working to lift fuel subsidy on selected transport sectors.

Ministry of Transport, Ethio Telecom, and Ethiopia Petroleum Supply Enterprise have today signed MoU to implement a digital fuel subsidy system.

Transport and Logistics Minister, Dagmawit Moges, CEO of Ethio Telecom Frehiwot Tamru and CEO of Ethiopian Petroleum Supply Enterprise (EPSE) have signed the MoU.

It is indicated that the National Fuel Subsidy System will help to identify transport sectors that are identified as beneficial and non-beneficial of the subsidy in addition to monitoring the fuel stations across the country.

The National Fuel Subsidy System will be availed through telebirr-digital payment system- starting from July 8, 2022, it was indicated.

Speaking on the occasion, Transport and Logistics Minister, Dagmawit Moges said the system was pilot-tested and has shown effective in many ways.

The system among others has the benefits of live dashboard, saving time, and most of all helps to control easily.

Ethio Telecom CEO, Frehiwot Tamru on her part said that this marks a remarkable shift from the cumbersome manual to the easy and convenient digital.

Digital transformation is neither a fashion nor a luxury for Ethiopia; Frehiwot said adding that it is pivotal in accelerating the country’s multifaceted development.