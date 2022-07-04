Ethio-Djibouti Railways set to Streamline Ethiopian Export products, Boost Profitability

July 04,2022 (ENA) Ethio-Djibouti Standard Gauge Railways S.C has set to streamline Ethiopian Export products and boost Profitability, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti.

A delegation led by, CEO of Ethio-Djibouti Standard Gauge Railways S.C Abdi Zenebe, visited Djibouti and held discussion with a diplomat at the Ethiopian Embassy to discuss ways to streamline Ethiopian export products by reducing logistical bottlenecks and increasing profitability.

By utilizing railway wagons and setting up affordable prices to attract more clienteles, the railway company is focusing on schemes of addressing logistical issues caused by the conventional ways of transporting Ethiopian export products to Djibouti and beyond.

The CEO stated that the railway company’s goal of reducing the overall supply chain constraints by developing a system of transportation that fits the global standard for products such as fruits and vegetables, cold and chilled meat, and live animals, is expected to massively benefit millions of growers and pastoralists.

In terms of livestock export, the railway company would be able to expedite the transport of live-animals to Djibouti’s Doralleh Multipurpose port to be finally destined to the Middle East and the Gulf.

This would also give further impetus to the MoU that the two countries will sign soon on Livestock.

During the discussions, an agreement has been reached to hold the first Ethio-Djibouti Railway Promotion Fair in October in order to best connect investors, exporters, and importer and maximize revenues of the railway company and boost trade between the two countries.